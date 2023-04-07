Wet weather moves out just in time for Easter weekend

It sure has been a wet, gray, and chilly Good Friday across Central Texas. Light to moderate rain showers will continue across our area for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening hours. As we get deeper into the day, our coverage and intensity of rain will continue to lower. The best chance for the heaviest rain to fall will mostly be for areas near and south of I-14 and east of I-35. If you live north and west of that line, expect to see cloudy skies with only some light drizzle/mist possible. With clouds and rain in the forecast into the overnight hours, our temperatures will not be changing much. Saturday morning starts off cloudy with some light showers possible. Temperatures will be down into the upper 40s and low 50s - So a bit chilly to get the weekend going. North to northeast winds continue throughout the day on Saturday. Cloud cover looks to be on the decrease by the afternoon and evening. Highs on Saturday look to warm into the mid 60s.

Clouds build back in by Easter morning. Temperatures heading out in the morning will be down into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be turning more easterly throughout the afternoon. We look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Great news is that Easter egg hunts look good to go on Sunday, just watch out for some wet or muddy spots after the past week’s rain. Temperatures for the afternoon on Easter Sunday climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We may see an uptick in rain chances Sunday night into Monday. A weak disturbance looks to dive southeast across the Lone Star State late Sunday into Monday. This will help bring back scattered showers across Central Texas on Monday and potentially linger into Tuesday. We’re not forecasting the coverage of rain that we had this past week, but some in our area could see rain early in the week. Northeast winds will continue to hang around Monday into Tuesday, which will help keep us on our cooler-than-normal temperature streak - Highs look to be in the low 70s. Winds will start shifting direction by the middle of the week, which will start our warming trend. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and temperatures warm into the mid 70s and even warmer close to 80° on Thursday. Low 80s return by Friday and could continue into the weekend. Forecast models suggest rain chances start to increase as the end of the week arrives. The return in rain comes as a PAcific front is set to potentially slide in sometime next weekend. There are still differences regarding if we see rain and how big of a cool down could be heading our way. This may also be the next time that we have strong storms. We’re still far away from this - So expect more in the coming days.

