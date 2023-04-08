Advertise
2 men shot to death near beach in Mexican resort of Acapulco

A map of Mexico.
A map of Mexico.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two men, apparently Mexican tourists, were killed Friday and a woman was wounded in shooting not far from the beach in Mexico’s once-glamorous resort of Acapulco.

Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said the two men had been visiting a barbershop in the Puerto Marquez neighborhood.

A witness said the victims had arrived in Acapulco the day before for the Easter week vacation. She said the victims were on two all-terrain vehicles when assailants rode up on a motorcycle and opened fire on them. The victims’ bodies were found still aboard the ATVs.

There was no information on the condition of the woman, who was taken to a hospital before police arrived.

Acapulco has been plagued by drug cartel violence since 2006, but in the first months of 2023 the violence has become worse.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

