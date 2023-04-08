7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Cali. (KOVR) - An investigation is underway to find out how a seven-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento River in Northern California.

The reptiles are not native to the Golden State- Wildlife officials believe it may have possibly been someone’s pet and just outgrew its owner.

The alligator is at the center of an investigation by California Fish and Wildlife.

“An alligator of that size can be a dangerous animal-and there’s no business for unpermitted people who don’t have the skills training and expertise to care for an animal like that to actually possess that animal unlawfully,” said Capt. Patrick Foy of California Fish and Wildlife.

It all started with a couple of anonymous calls a week ago. The state was unable to track that person down.

“They said I’m aware of a friend who has an alligator and they want to make sure it gets taken care of properly,” said Foy. “Next thing you know-it turned up anonymously at the Wildlife Care Association in Sacramento.”

On Wednesday, a man brought the alligator to the facility in water with its mouth taped shut. He reportedly claimed to have found it at Sailor Bar, a popular recreation spot in Fair Oaks.

Patty Allen who walks there frequently is glad to hear the state was able to safely take the gator into custody and transfer it to a proper, permitted facility.

“I hope so because I don’t want to find any alligator eggs around here,” said Allen.

Authorities wonder if the alligator take is possibly a fish story and more likely a gator that outgrew its surrounding and its owner.

Roy says in the winter in California, the habitat is highly unsuitable for alligators because it’s too cold for them. They usually end up not being able to care for themselves and succumbing to the winters.

“There are people who think, oh yeah. I want to have this alligator for a little while. Then the next thing you know it grows up and they are unwilling or incapable of caring for it properly,” said Foy.

