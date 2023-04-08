Advertise
Killeen Police investigating death of 45-year-old following four-vehicle crash

Intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an accident following the death of a 45-year-old man Friday evening.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:58 p.m. Apr. 7 at the intersection of Robinett Road and Gus Drive in reference to a 911 call about a crash involving multiple vehicles.

Upon arrival, they located an unconscious man in the passenger of a red sedan.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him deceased at 10:06 p.m. at the scene.

The preliminary investigation revealed that four vehicles were involved in a collision while traveling southbound on Robinett Road and one vehicle of those vehicles came to rest after it struck a nearby residence.

According to police, speed and weather are potential contributing factors to the crash

“Four victims were transported to Baylor Scott & White in Temple, one victim was transported to Advent Health and one to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights all in stable condition,” said Ofelia Miramontezm, spokeswoman for the Killeen Police.

The name of the deceased man has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

