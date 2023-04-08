Killeen police investigating first murder of 2023 involving 18-year-old victim

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating the first murder of 2023 involving the death of an 18-year-old early Saturday morning.

Officers were dispatched at approximately 1:17 a.m. Apr. 8 to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue in reference to a shooting victim.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they located the teen suffering from a gunshot wound and began to perform life-saving measures until paramedics arrived.

The victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 2:13 a.m.

The name of the victim has been withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department is asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this Homicide, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com . You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip.

All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

