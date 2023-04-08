Advertise
Masters’ play suspended, Bennett sits in third place

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States on the Tournament Practice Area ahead of the first...
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States on the Tournament Practice Area ahead of the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Logan Whitton | Logan Whitton/Augusta National)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - The third round of the Masters Tournament was suspended on Saturday due to the weather. Play will resume on Sunday at 7:30 a.m. CT on CBS.

Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett was the only amateur to make the cut. After two rounds of 68, Bennett hit a couple of bogeys to sit at -6 through the first 6 holes in round three. His 136 after two rounds is the second-lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956.

Bennett trails Brooks Koepka (-13) and Jon Rahm (-9).

