Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Pope Francis returns to public eye for Easter vigil Mass

Pope Francis holds a Paschal candle as he presides over a Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's...
Pope Francis holds a Paschal candle as he presides over a Easter vigil ceremony in St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, Saturday, April 8, 2023.(AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis returned to public view on Saturday, presiding over Easter vigil Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, a day after unseasonably chilly weather in Rome convinced the recently ailing pontiff to skip Good Friday’s nighttime procession at the Colosseum.

The evening basilica service began in darkness. Then the basilica’s cavernous interior was suddenly bathed in light, reflecting the Christian beliefs that Jesus rose from his death by crucifixion and that goodness can triumph over evil.

The 86-year-old pope is recuperating from bronchitis, which saw him hospitalized on March 29 for three days. On Sunday, tens of thousands of faithful are expected to join the pope in St. Peter’s Square for Easter Mass at the end of Holy Week.

In his homily, Francis sought to spur Catholics to be renewed by Easter.

“At times, we may simply feel weary about our daily routine, tired of taking risks in a cold, hard world where only the clever and the strong seem to get ahead,’’ Francis said. “At other times, we may feel helpless and discouraged before the power of evil.”

He cited other sources of discouragement: “the attitudes of calculation and indifference that seem to prevail in society, the cancer of corruption, the spread of injustice, the icy winds of war.”

But Easter “motivates us to move forward, to leave behind our sense of defeat, to roll away the stone of the tombs in which we often imprison our hope,’’ Francis said.

“The power of Easter, brothers and sisters, summons you to roll away every stone of disappointment and mistrust,’’ the pope said.

His stamina appeared to hold during the vigil, which lasts more than two hours, although Francis at times coughed or cleared his throat.

At the start of the Easter vigil, Francis, who arrived in a wheelchair he uses to cope with knee pain, incised in the wax of a tall candle a cross, the first and last letters of the Greek alphabet — alpha and omega — and the numerals of this year. Then the lit candle was carried by a cleric up the basilica’s center aisle, past darkened pews filled with some 8,000 faithful. Dozens of cardinals and other prelates followed, each carrying a smaller, lit candle.

“The Church calls upon her sons and daughters, scattered throughout the world, to come together to watch and pray,’’ Francis said, beginning the service. Later, the basilica bells tolled, resounding in the night.

The basilica Mass during the vigil of Christianity’s most important day has become an occasion for pontiffs to baptize several adults from around the world. Selected to be baptized at this year’s vigil were eight believers, from Albania, the United States, Nigeria, Italy and Venezuela, the Vatican said.

One by one, they approached the pope and told him that they wanted to be baptized. Then they leaned over a basin so Francis could pour water over their heads as part of the sacrament’s ritual, formally welcoming them into the Catholic Church.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio

Latest News

Garrett Foster (left) and Daniel Perry (right)
Greg Abbott announces he will pardon Fort Hood soldier found guilty in killing of Black Lives Matter protester in Austin
Temecia and Rodney Jackson.
Texas couple who had home birth say their child was wrongfully taken by Department of Family and Protective Services
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
CA: 7-FOOT ALLIGATOR FOUND ALONG SACRAMENTO RIVER