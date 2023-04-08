Advertise
Puppy thrown from car during California police pursuit is OK

The puppy was unharmed, rescued by officers, and is in the care of the Los Angeles Animal...
The puppy was unharmed, rescued by officers, and is in the care of the Los Angeles Animal Services’ South LA shelter.(LAPD)
By KCAL-NEWS STAFF
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES, Cali. (CBS NEWS) - Four people, two vehicles, and a puppy made for a long and dramatic Friday afternoon South Los Angeles pursuit.

The pursuit began just after noon Friday at 99th Street and Avalon Boulevard when officers from the Los Angeles Police Department located a suspect wanted for a March 26 carjacking and attempted murder.

A gold pickup truck with three people inside led police through surface streets near the LAX area. Nearly one hour into the pursuit, the truck slowed down and two women jumped out, running away on the sidewalk while a man jumped into the passenger seat of another vehicle waiting on the side of the road. That vehicle, with a new driver, took off leading LAPD again on another approximate hour pursuit.

At some point during the pursuit, police said a puppy in a designer bag was tossed from the suspect’s moving vehicle. The puppy was unharmed, rescued by officers, and is in the care of the Los Angeles Animal Services’ South LA shelter.

Los Angeles resident Gustavo Alvarez, 27, was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and carjacking, which authorities said occurred on March 26 in the area 101st and San Pedro streets. He is being held without bail.

Lynette Moreno, 27, of Los Angeles, was arrested on suspicion of setting up the second getaway vehicle. Moreno was booked on suspicion of being an accessory and evading. Her bail was set at $67,000.

Michelle Zamudio, 25, of Santa Monica, the alleged driver of the second getaway vehicle, was arrested on suspicion of evading. Her bail was set at $75,000.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

