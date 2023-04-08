‘Super Bowl Sunday’ of Christian world: How one Killeen church is hoping to attract more members beyond just Easter weekend

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds gathered at Abundant Life Church in Killeen Saturday in honor of the congregation’s biggest event of the year, their Easter Family Fun Day and Egg Hunt.

“It’s probably our biggest service and worship service of the year, which is why we put so much emphasis on what we’re doing today, to encourage people to come and worship with us tomorrow,” David Scoggins, the pastor of Abundant Life Church, told KWTX.

With the event kicking off at 11 A.M., guests enjoyed bounce houses, food trucks, a petting zoo, and even an easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs for various age groups.

“I’m just really excited to see what they have in store because I’ve never been to something like this,” 11-year-old attendee Dominic Gamble said.

All of the festivities are for what pastor Scoggins considers the religious Super Bowl Sunday.

“Easter is considered, in the Christian world, the Super Bowl of the year,” Scoggins said. “And the reason is because everybody goes to church with mom and grandma on Easter, even when they don’t normally attend church. And it’s that one opportunity that we have to share Christ sometimes with others that wouldn’t otherwise come.”

Scoggins speculations aren’t unfounded. According to the Pew Research Center, studies show more Americans search for “church” on google around Easter than at any other time.

Christian Super Bowl or not, Scoggins is happy for the uptick in attendance this time of year.

“We’re here to reach out so that way Christ can reach within,” Scoggins said. “It’s resurrection weekend.”

The pastor hopes the Family Fun Day inspires community members to join his congregation, not just this weekend, but going forward, too.

“If there’s families that are not already connected to a local fellowship, we want to connect you with Christ, and we want to connect you with family,” he said.

Abundant Life Church will host its Easter service on Sunday, April 9 at 1210 Florence Rd, Killeen, Texas.

