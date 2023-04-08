Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

‘Super Bowl Sunday’ of Christian world: How one Killeen church is hoping to attract more members beyond just Easter weekend

Hundreds gathered at Abundant Life Church in Killeen Saturday in honor of the congregation’s...
Hundreds gathered at Abundant Life Church in Killeen Saturday in honor of the congregation’s biggest event of the year, their Easter Family Fun Day and Egg Hunt.(n/a)
By Chantel Ropp
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Hundreds gathered at Abundant Life Church in Killeen Saturday in honor of the congregation’s biggest event of the year, their Easter Family Fun Day and Egg Hunt.

“It’s probably our biggest service and worship service of the year, which is why we put so much emphasis on what we’re doing today, to encourage people to come and worship with us tomorrow,” David Scoggins, the pastor of Abundant Life Church, told KWTX.

With the event kicking off at 11 A.M., guests enjoyed bounce houses, food trucks, a petting zoo, and even an easter egg hunt with over 10,000 eggs for various age groups.

“I’m just really excited to see what they have in store because I’ve never been to something like this,” 11-year-old attendee Dominic Gamble said.

All of the festivities are for what pastor Scoggins considers the religious Super Bowl Sunday.

“Easter is considered, in the Christian world, the Super Bowl of the year,” Scoggins said. “And the reason is because everybody goes to church with mom and grandma on Easter, even when they don’t normally attend church. And it’s that one opportunity that we have to share Christ sometimes with others that wouldn’t otherwise come.”

Scoggins speculations aren’t unfounded. According to the Pew Research Center, studies show more Americans search for “church” on google around Easter than at any other time.

Christian Super Bowl or not, Scoggins is happy for the uptick in attendance this time of year.

“We’re here to reach out so that way Christ can reach within,” Scoggins said. “It’s resurrection weekend.”

The pastor hopes the Family Fun Day inspires community members to join his congregation, not just this weekend, but going forward, too.

“If there’s families that are not already connected to a local fellowship, we want to connect you with Christ, and we want to connect you with family,” he said.

Abundant Life Church will host its Easter service on Sunday, April 9 at 1210 Florence Rd, Killeen, Texas.

To learn more about the church, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Andre Sharp, 29
Dallas man arrested in fatal shooting of boy, 11, after gun goes off
2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio

Latest News

The puppy was unharmed, rescued by officers, and is in the care of the Los Angeles Animal...
Puppy thrown from car during California police pursuit is OK
Jillian's Saturday Fastcast
The Killeen Fire Department responded at about 12:30 a.m. Apr. 8 pm on Central Texas Expressway.
Two Killeen businesses close following structure fire
A constitutional rights lawyer has filed a lawsuit in federal court against Brazos County Jail...
Federal lawsuit filed against Brazos County Jail in assault case