Three arrested after Bryan police recover drugs, guns from residence

Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Bryan SWAT team executed a warrant at a home near Texas Avenue and Hwy 21 Thursday afternoon.

No one was injured during the incident and officers were able to recover illegal drugs. Three people were arrested following the warrant execution for drugs and firearms.

Over 1.5 pounds of drugs including marijuana, crack cocaine and methamphetamine were found in the residence along with a stolen gun and thousands of dollars in cash.

According to court documents, when officers knocked at the home located on Boulevard Street, one person answered the door but ran away, closing it behind him.

Officers gave commands for residents to exit the home and they complied within minutes.

28-year-old Kelvin Blue was arrested and charged with the delivery and manufacturing of narcotics. He is also charged with tampering with evidence after police say he attempted to flush the drugs down a toilet.

27-year-old Ayrian Brown was arrested and charged with the delivery and manufacturing of narcotics.

A third man was arrested for possession of marijuana.

