Two Killeen businesses close following structure fire

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Two Killeen businesses are closed following a fire early Saturday morning.

The Killeen Fire Department responded at about 12:30 a.m. Apr. 8 pm on Central Texas Expressway.

The fire was called in by a passing motorist and a general alarm assignment was immediately dispatched by the Bell County Communications Center.

“The first unit arrived on the scene and reported heavy fire coming from the front entrance of a commercial restaurant space that was under renovation,” said Janell J. Lewis Ford, Killeen’s spokeswoman.

A search of the building was initiated and firefighters found no occupants inside. The fire was contained to the original unit, with some fire damage occurring to an adjacent business in the strip mall.

All other businesses sustained only minor to moderate smoke damage.

Firefighters remained on the scene past 5 a.m., working to extinguish small hidden areas that were still smoldering.

The Killeen Fire Marshal’s office was on the scene investigating the incident and the cause of the fire is not yet known.

All other businesses in the strip center will be able to remain open for business.

