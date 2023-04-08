Wet weather moves out just in time for Easter weekend

The rain has moved out and drier weather returns just in time for Easter Weekend. We’re cloudy and a bit chilly heading out this morning. We can’t rule out some patchy fog/mist/drizzle in the area this morning, but clouds will be clearing as we head into the afternoon. Temperatures outside this morning are in the upper 40s and low 50s. Highs will still be cooler than normal for your Saturday afternoon, only warming into the mid 60s. North/northeast winds hang around today.

Clouds build back in by Easter morning. Temperatures heading out in the morning will be down into the low to mid 50s. Winds will be turning more easterly throughout the afternoon. We look to see partly to mostly cloudy skies for the afternoon. Great news is that Easter egg hunts look good to go on Sunday, just watch out for some wet or muddy spots after the past week’s rain. Temperatures for the afternoon on Easter Sunday climb into the upper 60s and low 70s. We may see an uptick in rain chances Sunday night into Monday. A weak disturbance looks to dive southeast across the Lone Star State late Sunday into Monday. This will help bring back scattered showers across Central Texas on Monday and potentially linger into Tuesday. We’re not forecasting the coverage of rain that we had this past week, but some in our area could see rain early in the week. Northeast winds will continue to hang around Monday into Tuesday, which will help keep us on our cooler-than-normal temperature streak - Highs look to be in the low 70s. Winds will start shifting direction by the middle of the week, which will start our warming trend. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday and temperatures warm into the mid 70s and even warmer close to 80° on Thursday. Low 80s return by Friday and could continue into the weekend. Forecast models suggest rain chances start to increase as the end of the week arrives. The return in rain comes as a Pacific front is set to potentially slide in sometime next weekend. There are still differences regarding if we see rain and how big of a cool down could be heading our way. This may also be the next time that we have strong storms. We’re still far away from this - So expect more in the coming days.

