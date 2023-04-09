After four years, Killeen woman is still looking for kidney donor

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - April is National Donate Life Month, which aims to raise awareness about organ donations. Currently, more than 104,000 Americans are on the national transplant list. One person looking for a donor is Killeen resident Davonna Green.

She was first diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease back in 2000. But she isn’t letting it get to her head. Right now, she’s focused on doing what can by eating healthy and going vegan.

”All I can do is continue to be as healthy as I can be and continue to live a productive life,” Davonna said.

Three days a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays she receives dialysis to filter out her kidneys.

”Fortunately I’m not getting sick anymore,” Davonna said. “Before, I used to come home and I was exhausted and it was very stressful on my body.”

Since 2019 Davonna has been looking for a kidney donor to hopefully get off of the dialysis. She found a match back in 2020, but when it came time for the transplant, her body didn’t accept it.

”The belief is that the obtrusiveness of my kidney didn’t allow for a new kidney to thrive, so it died three days later,” Davonna said.

Her husband Ricky and her two dogs have been by her side through it all.

”It’s very hard to see my wife go through this,” Ricky said. “But she’s not going through it alone. I’m definitely here for her every step of the way.”

They are already registered on donor lists at Baylor Scott & White and St. David’s Medical Center. Ricky said it’s hard to see his wife go so long without finding a match.

”You feel helpless because you want to do whatever it is for this to be over,” Ricky said.

While Davonna waits for a donor, she’s focused on doing what she loves and what makes her feel better: cooking healthy vegan meals.

”Dialysis is what keeps me alive, but a lot of people die waiting for a donor,” Davonna said.

Davonna recently started a nonprofit called the Kidney Resource Network. The organization is focused on education about chronic kidney disease and in-stage renal disease.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.