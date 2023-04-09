Fort Hood man chargedd in sexual assault of a child

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - A Fort Hood man has been charged with the sexual assault of a child by the Harker Heights Police Department.

According to the affidavit obtained by KWTX, the victim reported being sexually assaulted by Alavaro Luis Sanchez Payamps,24, after meeting him a month prior, and “he had lied to her about his name and age.”

The victim stated, “He had penetrated her at least six times between Dec. 15, 2022, to Jan. 8 and had at least on two occasions recorded the assault.”

According to the affidavit, Psysamps had strangled her when she tried to push him off.

According to authorities, Payamps waived his rights to police and admitted to the two sexual assaults, the video recordings and strangling the minor.

