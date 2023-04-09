No worries for outdoor plans for Easter Sunday

It was a cloudy start to Easter weekend and clouds remain the story for the holiday itself. We saw some late day clearing take place on Saturday, but clouds built back in this morning. For the rest of Easter Sunday, clouds will be placed across Central Texas, especially for the morning, and we also can’t rule out some patchy dense fog too. With all the moisture that’s in place this morning, it may make those Easter egg hunts a bit damp. We’re starting out in the 50s and look to warm into the low to mid 70s for the afternoon. We may see the clouds break up a little more in the afternoon, but overall look for partly to mostly cloudy skies throughout Easter Sunday.

We may start to see rain return across the Lone Star State Sunday night. A weak disturbance looks to dive southeast across the state late Sunday into Monday. Right now, this system looks to bring a chance for a few scattered showers and storms on Monday. We’re monitoring the timing and dynamics of this system for the chance of an isolated strong storm, but right now our chances are looking low. Sunday night’s rain chances look to mainly pass out to our west. We will have to watch to see if that disturbance could bring more rain into our area throughout the day Monday into Monday night. That disturbance will develop into an area of low-pressure that will spin along the Texas Coastline into the middle of the work week. That system will help pull some moisture into our area keeping some clouds around for the early parts of the week and it’ll also help keep northeast winds, which will keep us cooler than normal for this time of the year through Wednesday. Highs on Monday look to stay in the upper 60s and low 70s, Tuesday into the low to mid 70s, and around the mid 70s for Wednesday. Southeast winds and sunshine will be in store for Thursday which will warm us into the upper 70s for the afternoon. For the work week, after Monday’s rain chances, we look rain free in Central Texas Tuesday through Thursday.

As the end of the work week and weekend arrives, we look like we may see an increase in our rain and storm chances. Forecast models are not in good agreement when the rain and storm chances arrive. One starts them on Friday night/Saturday morning and the other starts things late Sunday into the early part of the following week. Regardless it looks like a strong Pacific storm system could race in from the west. We may see dryline driven storms first and then a wave of rain with a cold front. We’ll have to monitor model trends over the next coming days to nail down rain and storm chances towards the end of next week. As far as temperatures go late next week and weekend - Well we look to stay a little above normal into the low 80s. Depending on the arrival of the front, cooler temperatures may have to be introduced into our 10-day forecast. More to come!

