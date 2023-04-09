Scattered showers return for part of Central Texas on Monday

Easter weekend featured quite a bit of cloud cover but no rain to ruin any of those Easter egg hunts! After a cold end to the work week, we started a slow warming trend this weekend. Temperatures managed to stay a little cooler than normal throughout the holiday weekend, but we stay on this slow and steady warming trend into the upcoming week. We also have rain chances in the forecast for the upcoming week and the first chance arriving Monday.

A weak disturbance will move in from the northwest Sunday night. The better chance for rain and storms Sunday night will mainly stay to the west of Central Texas. We will have to monitor that activity as some of our forecast models have weakening showers and storms moving into our southern/southwestern counties Monday morning. The best chance for rain in Central Texas on Monday arrives by lunchtime with rain coverage increasing for the afternoon. Scattered showers and non-severe storms will be possible - With the highest chances for areas near and west of I-35. Activity will be fading and moving south as the sun sets Monday evening. Rain totals look to be around a quarter-inch west of I-35 to spotty trace amounts east. Temperatures Monday morning will be mild down into the upper 50s. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 70s - But areas that see rain could be a little cooler into the upper 60s.

That disturbance that moves through early in the week will develop into an area of low-pressure to our south that will spin along the coastline into the middle of the work week. While right now, the better chance for rain Tuesday and Wednesday will stay towards the coast, we’ll have to keep an eye on areas east of I-35 for a stray shower or two those days, but overall, we have dry weather in store Tuesday and Wednesday. That system will help pull some moisture into our area keeping some clouds around for the early parts of the week and it’ll also help keep easterly winds, which will help keep us a little cooler than normal for this time of the year through mid-week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to warm into the low to mid 70s! That low-pressure system will move east on Thursday - Which will allow our winds to get stronger out of the south, which will help warm our temperatures up into the upper 70s! Warmer temperatures continue to creep in by the end of the work week. On Friday, highs look to be in the low 80s! Our next shot at rain for the week arrives as we head into the weekend - Starting late Friday into Saturday. A strong Pacific storm system looks to race in from the west - Bringing a chance for showers and storms. We’ll have to monitor the threat for severe storms, but it’s still a little too early to get into the specifics of that. This front could not only bring us better coverage of rain, but it also looks like it could bring us a drop in our temperatures. After highs in the low to mid 80s Saturday, we could see our temperatures drop back into the 60s by Sunday.

