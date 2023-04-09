Advertise
Three juveniles injured in shooting incident near Wixon Valley

By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office confirms three juveniles were injured Saturday night in a shooting incident near Wixon Valley.

It happened around 10 p.m. in an area near Andert Road and State Highway 21.

A specific location of where the shooting occurred was not shared in a news release by the sheriff’s office.

The victims, whose ages were not released, each suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested and there is no suspect description.

A motive is unclear but deputies said this was not a random event.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office at (979)-361-4900, or if you would like to remain anonymous please contact Brazos County Crime Stoppers at (979)-775-8477.

