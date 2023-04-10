Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Aggie Sam Bennett finishes as Low Am at Masters

Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green...
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States lifts the Low Amateur Silver Cup during the Green Jacket ceremony following the final round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Sunday, April 9, 2023.(Logan Whitton)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett won the Low Amateur Silver Cup at the 2023 Masters Tournament.

The Madisonville product finished -2 tied for 16th place after all 72 holes. He was the only Amateur to make the cut on Saturday and Sunday. Bennett became the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Masters since 2005.

Bennett posted a 74 in the final round after wrapping up a 76 in round three Sunday morning. The Aggie had a hot start to the Masters, with two rounds of 68 with only one bogey in the first two days.

“I didn’t play how I wanted to this weekend, but this experience playing the weekend at Augusta is definitely going to help me be the golfer I want to be,” Bennett said.

John Rahm won the Masters (his first Masters championship) at -12.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Amy Prescott
Central Texas juvenile correctional officer fired, charged after allegedly smuggling cell phone for use by teen offender
Shooting in Waco
Waco police identify man killed in shooting Monday
Lynnette Martinez was found Sunday afternoon in downtown Austin
Woman found in Austin after being reported missing in San Antonio
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

Chante' Crutchfield
University High School alum wins national championship as an assistant at LSU
Jared Butler
Former Baylor MBB guard scores NBA career-high 25 points
Jon Rahm, of Spain, holds up the trophy after winning the Masters golf tournament at Augusta...
Jon Rahm rallies to win the Masters as Spanish stars align
The Bears defeated the Sooners, 5-3, on Saturday, picking up their second Big 12 series win...
Rigney lifts Baylor Baseball past Oklahoma in Series Finale, 5-3