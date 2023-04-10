Advertise
Authorities confirm remains found in 2022 to be of missing Central Texas man

Jeremy Stith, 45, was reported missing May 15, 2022.
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.(Courtesy photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office has announced remains found on July 13, 2022 are of missing Jeremy Stith, 45, who disappeared May 15, 2022.

His family says he was last seen on May 8 in Morgan. A close friend of Jeremy had received a text message from Stith stating he was walking and wanted a ride Stith had not been seen since that time.

Bosque County Deputies and Investigators responded to a rural area on July 13, 2022, adjacent to the Canyons Estates, regarding the finding of possible human remains.

Deputies met with a property surveyor who had been contracted to survey the tract of land. and believed to be human remains and promptly contacted the Sheriff’s Office to report the discovery.

“Upon arriving on scene, Investigators were led deep into the property to a heavily wooded and overgrown area where deputies confirmed the finding to be human remains. The remains were immediately sent to a forensics lab for examination and DNA sampling,” said the Bosque County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, investigators received the forensics and DNA results on Apr. 10 that were combined with evidence found at the scene to be the remains of Stith.

“Due to the circumstances surrounding this case, the investigation is considered an open and ongoing investigation. In order to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time,” said Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks.

If anyone has information relating to this investigation, please contact BCSO Criminal Investigations Division @ (254) 435-2362, or email tips@bosquesheriff.com

Callers can remain anonymous.

