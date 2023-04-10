Central Texas VFD expands tools to communicate with people with autism

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Lacy Lakeview Volunteer Fire Department is going the extra mile to raise awareness and expand inclusivity in the community during World Autism Month.

”We are trying to become a department that has awareness and acceptance of autism,” Christy Gomez, who is a Lacy Lakeview volunteer firefighter, said.

The department is adding communication boards and sensory tool boxes to the equipment in their fire trucks to be able to effectively communicate with children or adults with autism, especially in emergency situations.

“The boards themselves came about, where we can ask them questions, and they can point to things,” Fire Chief Patricia Byars-Faulkner said. “That may be able to help us when the parent may not be able to talk for them.”

The boards have symbols and letters so that children or adults who may be nonverbal or shaken up by the incident can point to how they are feeling or what they may want to say but cannot.

“There’s a lot of people out there who may not want to speak, and, if you force them to speak, they’re going to shut down,” Gomez said. “Some children with autism, they are frantic, and they like to run, and so, if they’re in one of those positions, if we have toys or something, maybe it’ll help calm them.”

The department also now carries a sensory box in their vehicles as well. The box is filled with sensory items, including fidget tools, stress balls, sunglasses, notebooks and more. Gomez said she hopes some of these items would the child or adult with autism or any sensory disorder stay calm in stressful situations.

Autism is personal to Gomez as her two sons were diagnosed with autism. She said she is grateful that her community is taking action to be more inclusive of children like her two boys.

“With my sons both being autistic, the fact that the fire department is looking into these objectives and how they can help the community, it’s really important to me because, if my children decide that they want to silence that day, I want them to be able to communicate, and I want them to be able to have a voice even if they don’t have a voice,” Gomez said.

The department came across the boards online and ordered them and got them laminated to keep them in the vehicles, but Gomez said she has put the sensory box together based on what she has gathered in her experience with her children’s responses and reactions to situations.

The fire department hopes to continue to add more inclusive items and tools to their resources to make sure they can communicate in important incidents but also comfort and support people during tough times.

Lacy Lakeview volunteer firefighters also hope their actions will raise awareness about the prevalence of autism in Central Texas and making sure children and adults feel included and welcomed into the community, especially during World Autism Month.

