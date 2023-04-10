Advertise
Copperas Cove resident bitten by bat infected with rabies

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Copperas Cove authorities have notified of a person being bitten by a bat that was later found to be infected by rabies.

The person reported the bite at about 6:45 p.m. Spr. 5 in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.

According to the Copperas Cove police, the person was able to kill the bat after being bitten, and they proceeded to a local hospital for appropriate treatment. The person took the bat with them to the hospital.

Copperas Cove Animal Control received the bat when the person returned from the hospital. The bat was then sent on Apr. 6 to the Texas Department of Health Laboratory in Austin for testing.

“On April 7, 2023, Copperas Cove Animal Control received notification from the Texas Department of Health, the bat was infected with rabies,” said Copperas Cove Lt. Krystal Baker.

Rabies infection is most common in Bats, Coyotes, Raccoons, Skunks, and Foxes.

Signs of rabies infection in a human may include but are not limited

  • fever,
  • headaches,
  • fatigue,
  • respiration difficulties,
  • possible paralysis or hyperactivity
  • coma

Signs of rabies infection in pets may include

  • fever
  • chewing at the site of infection or bite
  • erratic behavior, walking aimlessly
  • general restlessness, skin irritability
  • sensitivity to light,
  • aggression in animals not normally aggressive
  • generally unnatural behavior for that animal

Citizens are warned not to approach, touch, or have any contact with wild animals, and to keep their pets from having contact with wild animals. Steps should be taken to safeguard their outside areas by covering garbage cans, not leaving pet food outside, etc. Anyone observing a wild animal acting strangely should contact Animal Control immediately.

Any citizen who believes they, or their pet, or has knowledge of a person or animal having any contact with a bat, or another wild animal in this area should immediately contact Copperas Cove Animal Control at (254) 547-5584 (after hours contact the Copperas Cove Police Department at (254) 547-8222). Also, contact your physician and/or veterinarian in the case of possible animal exposure.

