Driver in critical condition after attempting to pass 18-wheeler on right shoulder, colliding near Marlin

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest in Waco in critical condition.(Photos: Aaron Foster)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left a driver in critical condition in Falls County.

DPS troopers responded at approximately 7:04 a.m. April 10 to a crash on the northbound lanes of Highway 6 near FM 2307, just north of the city of Marlin.

Troopers say that while the operator of a Kenworth tractor semi-trailer was preparing to make a right turn, the driver of a Dodge Nitro tried to pass on the right shoulder.

According to troopers, this caused the Kenworth to crash into the side of the Dodge, which rolled over.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to Baylor Scott and White in Waco in critical condition.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

