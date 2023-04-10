Habitual criminal accepts plea deal instead of standing trial in Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A four-time convicted felon who shot his cousin in the ankle in 2019, narrowly missing her baby, was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Kennedy Wayne Hardway, 37, of Rockdale, had been set to stand trial as a habitual criminal in Waco’s 19th State District Court Monday when he decided to accept a plea offer from the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office.

Hardway, also known as Kevin Wayne Hardaway, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon in exchange for the DA’s office dismissing an aggravated assault charge, which occurred during the same February 2019 incident.

McLennan County First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert said because of Hardaway’s extensive criminal history, the range of punishment was the same for both offenses. He said proving the gun charge was easier, so that is why they proceeded on the gun charge instead of the assault count.

Also, the shooting victim in Hardway’s case, Crystal Richards, was shot and killed at her 28th birthday party in August 2020 at the Trendwood Apartments, 1700 Dallas Circle.

Gertraveon Demar Wilson has been charged in her death. His case remains pending. Prosecutor Vanessa Fuentes said this case “exemplifies that we will hold violent offenders accountable, regardless of whether a victim is available or cooperative.”

Gertraveon Demar Wilson, 28, is charged in the murder of Crystal Richards. (Jail photos)

“We appreciate the Waco Police Department, emergency medical services, crime scene technicians and witnesses whose hard work and preparation led to a plea of guilty by the defendant,” Fuentes said.

Defense attorney Brittany Lannen, who represented Hardway with attorney Sandy Gately, said she was prepared to go to trial when a last-minute discovery of “some procedural issues” from another case in Bell County dealt the defense a setback.

Bell County prosecutors revoked Hardway’s probation on a possession of a controlled substance conviction based on the allegations that he shot Richards, and Hardway pleaded true to that allegation, Lannen said. That could have been used against him at his trial in Waco, she said.

“We had a good case factually,” she said. “His DNA was not on the gun and two other people’s DNA was, but we found out about this procedural issue in Bell County and that really weighed heavily on us against getting a not guilty.”

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens said “felons with guns will be caught, indicted and held accountable in McLennan County.”

“We will continue to do everything in our power to address gun violence by aggressively prosecuting those who commit violent acts in our community,” Tetens said.

As a habitual criminal, Hardway faced a minimum of 25 years in prison and a maximum of up to life.

According to arrest records in Hardway’s case, Hardway and Richards, his cousin, were arguing at their residence at the Trendwood Apartments when Hardway pulled a gun. He pushed Richards down on a couch and was holding her by the neck when the gun fired, arrest affidavits allege.

The bullet went through Richards’ ankle, through the wall of the living room and into a bedroom closet.

“The cousin’s 11-month-old daughter was laying on the bed in the same bedroom and was only a few feet away from the closet that the bullet hole was found in,” an affidavit states.

Hardway, who has felony convictions for evading arrest in a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, assault-dating violence by occlusion, and tampering with evidence, must be given credit for serving a quarter of his 30-year prison term before he can seek parole.

He also has 10 misdemeanor convictions, including theft, assault, bail jumping and DWI.

Hardway also was arrested on a capital murder charge as one of four defendants in the 2011 shooting deaths of Tyus Sneed and Keenan Hubert, who were killed while sitting in a car at a Spring Street apartment complex. That charge eventually was dismissed by the DA’s office at the time.

