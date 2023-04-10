Advertise
Killeen police identify victim, murder suspect in weekend shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department on Monday announced the arrest of Jarkell Jamal Dean, 31, charged with murder in the killing of Va’Quintin Carmon Maestre, 18.

Justice of the Peace Duffield arraigned Dean and set his bond at $1-million. Dean is currently in the Bell County Jail.

At approximately 1:17 a.m. on Saturday, April 8, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Atlas Avenue to investigate a shooting. 

When the officers arrived, they located Maestre suffering from a gunshot wound.  Officers started to perform life saving measures until paramedics arrived, but the teenager succumbed to his wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson at 2:13 a.m.

This is the first murder reported in the City of Killeen this year.

The department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the murder or has information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com

You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. 

All information is confidential and anonymous. If your tip leads to the conviction of the suspect, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

