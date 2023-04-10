A mostly dry week of weather is on the way

We are entering into what is really the heart of severe weather season for Central Texas but we’re forecasting some straight-forward and pretty pleasant weather for much of the work week. We will have to watch out for severe storms Friday and Saturday, but storm chances are staying low. We do unfortunately still need more rain to get us out of our ongoing drought and the potential rainfall totals from a late-week storm system are pretty limited. Today’s the transition day away from the cloudy and cooler weather we’ve seen of recent and into sunnier skies later we’ll see later this week. Morning clouds will be joined by a 20% chance of a morning shower mainly west of I-35, but we’ll also have a 20% to 30% chance of a pop-up storm late this afternoon too. Most, if not all, will remain storm free today with morning clouds giving way to some partial sunshine. Temperatures today should warm into the low 70 with the extra sunshine returning. A push of slightly drier air will help to drop morning temperatures tomorrow close to 50° (instead of the near 60° low this morning), but partly cloudy skies Tuesday will only allow us to warm up into the mid-70s.

Wonderful weather is in the forecast both on Wednesday and Thursday as mostly sunny skies return. Winds will be gradually shifting to come more from the south mid-week, but we won’t really start to feel an increase in the wind speeds (and a subsequent increase in humidity) until Friday and Saturday. Wednesday’s highs in the mid-70s will climb into the upper 70s Thursday. The increase in south winds will be much more notable Friday, gusting near 20 MPH, and Saturday as they gust near 30 MPH. The extra humidity will bring us morning clouds and partial afternoon sunshine Friday with highs in the low 80s. The dry line, a spark for severe thunderstorms, will be close enough to our area to warrant a watchful eye on the skies as we’ll have a 20% chance of a stray late-day storm which could contain gusty winds and hail should one form. The increase in humidity and wind speeds leads to a 40% chance of storms Saturday as a cold front works through during the day. Highs will still reach the low 80s and there could be a few stronger storms east of I-35 as the front slides through, but the best severe weather chances will likely come closer to the Gulf Coast. Saturday’s highs in the low 80s will cool off into the low 70s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.