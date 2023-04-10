Advertise
New Braunfels authorities arrest three men after finding $260k in cash, 11-pounds of marijuana, stolen firearms

Eduardo Javier Munoz, 25, Jonathan Martinez, 26, and Aaron Scott Dittman Jr., 24,
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KWTX) - Three North Texas men have been arrested in New Braunfels Saturday evening.

The New Braunfels Police Department responded at approximately 7:40 p.m. Apr. 8 to the parking lot of Fischer Park.

According to police, a witness reported three suspicious men wearing all black clothing outside of two vehicles, a white Cadillac Escalade and a gray Honda Civic, where black facemasks, large amounts of cash, and firearms were in plain view.

Officers arrived to find the men, two of which had active warrants for their arrest and detained them while an NBPD K-9 performed an open-air sniff of the vehicles.

“A subsequent search of the vehicles led to the discovery of approximately $260,000 in cash packaged in a method consistent with drug distribution,” said the New Braunfels on their Facebook. “Also found were two large trash bags containing approximately 11-pounds of marijuana, a stolen handgun, and 2 other firearms.”

Eduardo Javier Munoz, 25, Jonathan Martinez, 26, and Aaron Scott Dittman Jr., 24, were charged with possession of marijuana as well as engaging in organized criminal activity and transported to the Comal County Jail.

Dittman also had an active warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon out of Tarrant County and Martinez had an active warrant out of Ft. Worth for Assault Causing Bodily Injury.

The bond had not yet been set.

This case remains under investigation by the NBPD Street Crimes Unit and additional charges may be pending.

