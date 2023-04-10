Advertise
Police: ‘Active aggressor’ in Louisville; multiple casualties

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street for a reported active shooting incident the morning of Monday, April 10, 2023.(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - There is a report of an active shooting incident in downtown Louisville near Slugger Field.

The Louisville Metro Police Department advises everyone to avoid the 300 block of East Main Street, specifically at Old National Bank.

Police confirmed via Twitter: “an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties.”

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said in a tweet that he was heading to the scene.

“Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville,” Beshear said.

FBI Louisville special agents are also responding to the shooting.

