Pretty quiet weather this week; some storms possible with front Saturday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Let’s all enjoy some nice weather this week! Sunshine and 70s are in the forecast each and every afternoon. Mornings will be a little cool but rain chances look to hold off until *maybe* Friday. The best chance for showers and some storms will be on Saturday as a cold front moves in. Overall storm chances are low as well as rain totals, but it’s something to monitor. ‘Tis the season.

A little cool - light jacket weather - in the morning as we drop into the low 50s, but the cool down doesn’t last long. That’s really the case each morning this week. We warm into the mid 70s with sunshine tomorrow afternoon. Winds will be gradually shifting to come more from the south mid-week, but we won’t really start to feel an increase in the wind and humidity until Friday. Afternoon temperatures are warmer each day... reaching the 80s by Friday!

Storm chances on Friday are driven by drier air trying to move in from the west - there’s a chance for a storm or two in the afternoon/evening but most are dry. If a storm forms we could see hail, lightning, and strong winds. Saturday’s storms are driven by a cold front that works in late day. Sunshine and 70s return for Sunday!

