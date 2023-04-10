Retiree works to make things easier for folks who need help

TEMPLE, Texas - This week’s Be Remarkable takes us out to Temple, where a retiree has been working around the clock to make things easier on some folks who need a little help.

“He really cares about the less fortunate people in our community - and that’s behind every one of his thoughts” Larry Cowan, Nominator.

Tim Simmons spends most of his time in service and he does most of his work out of Churches Touching Lives Food Pantry in Temple.

Larry Cowan nominated the Be Remarkable winner award and notes Tim has personally spent hundreds of hours processing clients for Churches Touching Lives, along with scheduling volunteers. But for Tim, the gift is in the giving.

“Such a wonderful thing to connect with other volunteers. Some of the greatest people you’ll ever meet are the people that want to volunteer and serve” Tim Simmons, Be Remarkable Winner.

Talk with him for a moment and you will realize serving is second nature for this gentleman.

“I’m retired. When I retired this first thing I decided to do - I knew I wanted to volunteer my time I just didn’t know what that looked like” Tim Simmons.

Before he connected with volunteers, working hands on getting food out the door, Tim was able to establish relationships with clients at Churches Touching Lives on a personal level.

“I became a counselor here, for about eight months, which I enjoyed the most of anything I’ve ever done here” Tim Simmons.

For all of his contributions, Tim got a surprise visit from Danny Daniel and the good folks from Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

“As part of the Be Remarkable program the law firm donates $500 to you and your cause going forward” Danny Daniel, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.