Two wounded in drive-by shooting Friday night in Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers are investigating a shooting that left two people wounded Friday night.

Officers were dispatched to an area near the 5200 Block of Sanger at around 9:30 p.m. on April 7 to investigate.

When officers arrived, they learned a suspect - or suspects - pulled up in a car and started firing rounds at two other individuals who eventually returned fire, police said.

Those wounded in the shooting include a person who was involved in the shooting and a person who was not involved, police said.

No further information was provided.

