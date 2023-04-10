U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating a crash after two people died Sunday evening.

Officers responded to a crash at 9:06 p.m. Apr. 9 near the 3900 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

According to police, the driver of a Chrysler 300 attempted to make a U-turn and hit a 2006 Suzuki motorcyclist and the passenger traveling behind the Chrysler.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger was transported to a local hospital where they later died due to their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

