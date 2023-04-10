University High School alum wins national championship as an assistant at LSU

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One week ago, the LSU women’s basketball team won the national championship. The coaching staff has several ties to Waco including Chante’ Crutchfield who graduated from University High School.

Chante’ Crutchfield played at University. Her high school coach was the late Joe Fonteneaux, She thought of him last week as the Tigers won the title.

“He would’ve said I’m proud of you baby. That was my guy. This was for all of us,” said Crutchfield.

Her coaching career began at Baylor as coach Kim Mulkey’s first grad assistant from 2000-2002.

“I learned how to get in the trenches and work and build a program. She’s a winner. It’s contagious,” explained Crutchfield.

Crutchfield saw the first two years of the coach Mulkey era at Baylor, and now she’s seen the start of her new chapter at LSU serving as the Tigers’ assistant director for operations and recruiting.

“This group in particular calls me Auntie Chante’,” said Crutchfield.

As a preacher’s daughter, her faith drives her life and she’s happy to share that with the team. She prays with LSU star Angel Reese before every game.

Crutchfield’s clung to her faith over the last year especially as her mother passed.

“My mom put a basketball in my hand. The game will forever tie me to my mom,” explained Crutchfield.

She knows her mom would’ve been smiling during the celebration in her home state.

“I’m a Texan through and through. To have that and be surrounded by family... it was just priceless.”

