Waco man allegedly threatened stepson with a gun in front of children on Easter

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man who sheriff’s deputies say threatened his stepson with a gun in front of the man’s children on Easter Sunday was arrested on an aggravated assault charge.

Mark Leroy Gearhart, 52, remained in the McLennan County Jail under $20,000 Monday bond after his arrest for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence.

McLennan County sheriff’s deputies were called to Pebbles Lane on a report that a man pulled a gun during an altercation. When they arrived, deputies reported Gearhart came out of the house with a 9 mm strapped to his hip in a holster. Deputies detained him immediately, according to an arrest affidavit.

The alleged victim, who said he was Ford’s stepson, reported that he and Gearhart got into a verbal altercation. He said Gearhart walked onto the porch, cycled a round into the chamber of the pistol and pointed it at him.

The man told deputies his children were in the back seat of the car behind him. He said Gearhart went inside the house, but came back out “yelling,” the affidavit alleges.

“(The man) then confronted Mark about pointing the handgun at him and his children,” according to the affidavit. “Mark then charged at (the man.) He defended himself against the attack by striking Mark in the face with a closed fist. Mark then charged (the man) a second time and he struck Mark yet again. (The man) was able to get him and his children away from Mark by getting into his car and leaving.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.