Waco man charged after DNA evidence from dead baby links him to sexual assault of disabled person, affidavit says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man was arrested after DNA tests from a dead baby linked him to the sexual assault of a disabled person.

Mark Anthony Melendez, 45, was released from the McLennan County Jail after posting $25,000 bond after his arrest on a first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault charge.

Court records show Melendez was placed on deferred probation in 2008 after his arrest for sexual assault of a child. He was released from probation in 2018.

According to an arrest affidavit, Waco police arrested Melendez on Friday after a DNA sample he voluntarily provided to police showed he was the father of a child whose mother is described as “intellectually and developmentally disabled” with a “mindset of a 5- to 6-year-old child.”

The affidavit does not say how old the alleged victim is, but says she is older than 14 and identifies her as the daughter of Melendez’s girlfriend.

Waco police launched a sexual assault investigation in June 2022 after the alleged victim was taken to a local hospital. She was determined to be 12-weeks’ pregnant but told medical personnel that she didn’t know how she became pregnant or what being pregnant means.

She was taken for a forensic interview at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children the following month and told officials there that another man “put a baby inside her,” the affidavit alleges.

The child died at a Temple hospital shortly after birth in December 2022 and Waco detectives got a search warrant for the baby’s DNA.

Paternity tests showed the other man and other possible suspects were not the child’s father. However, in March 2023, Waco police received the results of testing that showed Melendez is the father of the child, according to the affidavit.

