Waco man charged with trying to run over ex-wife, friend

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco man is free on bonds totaling $40,000 after his arrest Friday on charges he tried to run over his ex-wife, and her friend, in an incident captured on video.

Waco police charged Randy Dwayne Lewis, 41, with one count of first-degree felony aggravated assault-family violence and one count of second-degree felony aggravated assault after a Friday afternoon disturbance in the 200 block of Rose Street.

A woman reported to police that Lewis followed her down Waco Drive to her father’s home. She drove away at a high rate of speed, with Lewis following her in his car, the affidavit alleges. She came back to her father’s home and Lewis pulled up, got out of his car and “engages in a fight with a male friend” of his ex-wife’s.

“The two men fight and then the accused gets back in his vehicle and aims his vehicle towards the male/complainant in an attempt to run him over,” the affidavit states.

The man avoided being struck, police reported, and Lewis drove back behind his ex-wife’s car in front of the house. The woman went inside, but Lewis tried to run over the man again with his SUV, according to the affidavit.

“The complainant ran back out of the home and engaged in a confrontation with the accused,” the affidavit alleges. “The accused drove towards her, striking a fence as she dodged out of the way. The accused began to limp after running out of the way.”

Police arrested Lewis after watching the video, they reported.

