Waco Police Investigate Fatal Crash near MLK Blvd

Motorcycle crash
Motorcycle crash(Chris Yarzab / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:30 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police Officers are investigating a fatal crash that happened on April 9, 2023 at 9:06 p.m. near the 3900 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

When officers arrived they learned the driver of a Chrysler 300 attempted to make a U-turn on N. MLK Jr. Blvd. and hit a 2006 Suzuki motorcyclist and the passenger traveling behind the Chrysler.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on scene and the passenger was transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

This investigation is ongoing and no criminal charges have been filed at this time.

