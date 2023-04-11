Central Texas firefighter loses home from a destructive fire

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KWTX) -Destruction and devastation are what’s left of a China Spring family’s home from a fire that happened on April 2nd.

Angie Shelley said she and her family put in long hours into renovating their dream home.

“We know the fire started in the garage. But they’re not exactly-it’s all an investigation at this point,” said Shelley.

She said it went from the perfect place to call home, to debris and broken glass.

“The whole roof was already on fire. The fire was really coming out of the garage and all of the windows,” said Shelley.

Angie’s husband, Chris, is a firefighter in Killeen.

He frequently saves homes from fires, but that wasn’t the case for his home.

“They sent firefighters from multiple departments, and we really appreciate that. They tried the best they could. It’s just, when you’re that far behind after it starts, and you’re far in the country, it’s not much they could do,” said Shelley.

The Shelley’s said one thing came to mind when their neighbors called and told them about the fire.

“Besides panic, we said, ‘Please, get his grandmother out,’” said Shelley.

Chris’ 90-year-old grandmother lives with the family.

The Shelley’s said, thankfully, she was able to make it on the patio and neighbors took her to a safe area, however four of their pets did not make it.

“It’s been a tough week, but I tell you, our friends and family have been behind us. Just rallied with us.”

The community has rallied behind them as well.

Family members started a GoFundMe six days ago and the community donated more than $11,000, surpassing the original goal of $1,500.

“They are helping and just giving what they can. I mean it’s been overwhelming, the amount of support and live we’ve been getting from the community and friends,” said Shelley.

One of the few things that remained unscathed are the crosses hung on the wall.

The Shelley’s said it’s a sign to remain hopeful and that their story isn’t over just yet.

“You can’t stop things from happening, things are going to happen. You have to work together and get through it. It’s tough, but everyone rallies around you and helps you out and everyone gets through it,” said Shelley.

The Shelley’s said they love their neighborhood and plan to rebuild their home from the ground up.

The family’s GoFundMe link is here.

