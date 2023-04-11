Advertise
Degrees of Science: Salado Tornado Documentary

Kirbee Webb, a Junior at Salado High School, made a documentary looking at the challenges one...
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 2 hours ago
(KWTX) - In this week’s Degrees of Science we are talking with Kirbee Webb, a Junior at Salado High School, about a documentary she made about the EF-3 tornado that hit near Salado on April 12th, 2022. Kirbee’s documentary focuses on Meteorologist Brady Taylor and his friends the Light Family. The lights lost their home due to the tornado, but their son who was at home at the time of the tornado made it out without any significant injuries

