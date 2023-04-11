Driver in high-speed chase abandoned wife and kids in vehicle after wreck in Central Texas

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - An Oklahoma City man was jailed Monday after recklessly fleeing police at speeds reaching 136 mph, causing multiple traffic crashes and then abandoning his wife and three children in the vehicle.

A state trooper charged Tevin Javon Harris, 25, with multiple offenses after he stopped him from driving recklessly, speeding and fleeing police on Interstate 35.

According to an arrest affidavit, Department of Public Safety trooper David Ballew spotted the driver at about 4:45 p.m. Monday. Other agencies in Hill County reported the driver was driving recklessly and passing vehicles on the right and left shoulders of I-35 at speeds of more than 100 mph.

Ballew pulled over on the southbound side of I-35 near Abbott to be on the lookout for the speeding vehicle. He said he saw the vehicle, believed to be a black Nissan, and clocked him at 103 mph as he weaved in and out of heavy traffic.

The trooper caught up to Harris’ car and noted that Harris slowed to 65 mph after apparently spotting the trooper. The trooper moved behind him and turned on his lights, the affidavit states. Instead of pulling over, the driver accelerated to speeds in excess of 100 mph. He continued to weave through traffic, reaching speeds of 136 mph, the affidavit alleges.

“He suddenly swerved to the Ross Road exit and nearly crashed as he slid sideways at over 100 mph,” the affidavit states. “He continued on the service road as he jammed on his brakes like he was trying to get me to crash.”

Harris turned under the overpass at Tours Road and drove northbound on the service road.

Ballew said he decided to perform what is known as a PIT maneuver, a precision immobilization technique in which a pursuing officer forces a fleeing vehicle to turn sideways by striking the rear quarter of the vehicle.

Ballew was able to spin Harris’ vehicle out of control but he kept driving down the center median toward the interstate.

“I decided to strike the rear of the car in an attempt to stop the driver from entering the interstate in order to try and save lives of innocent motorists that were surely going to crash into the suspect’s car,” Ballew wrote in the affidavit. “Once I delivered the rearward blow to the suspect’s vehicle, he stopped and jumped out.”

Harris ran onto the interstate and caused motorists to swerve and slam on their brakes, the affidavit alleges. The driver of a one-ton Dodge pickup was able to stop before hitting Harris, but a Range Rover struck the pickup and careened into another car. The pickup and Range Rover sustained extensive damage, the trooper reported.

The trooper caught up with Harris, who was running across the southbound lanes of I-35. After taking him into custody, the trooper went back to the vehicles that were involved in the crashes. The driver and two children in the Range Rover were shaken up but uninjured, Ballew wrote.

As he made his way to Harris’ abandoned vehicle, he discovered Harris’ girlfriend and three children in the vehicle, he wrote in the affidavit. They were uninjured. The trooper also found marijuana in Harris’ car.

Harris remained jailed Tuesday under bonds totaling $169,00 on evading arrest, abandoning children, criminal mischief from the more than $30,000 in damages to other vehicles, being in an accident involving damage and the marijuana possession charge.

