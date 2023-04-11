Dry & warm days take over; possible storms late Friday

Umbrellas away - we have a string of gorgeous days ahead! Mornings are cool and quiet with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, afternoons feature sunshine and mid 70s. We do see a warm up over the next few days with the heat and humidity building - we are back up into the 80s for Friday and Saturday. It’s not until late Friday that we could see a storm or two in the afternoon and Saturday also gives us a little hope for some rain with a late-day cold front.

The weather stays quiet for most of the week, but Friday a dry-line approaches from the west and could act as a spark for some severe storms late in the day. If a storm forms, it’ll could contain hail, strong winds, and rotation. The most likely location for storms to form Friday is in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, but that’s close enough to home to monitor for the potential for one or two storms here. Saturday brings a cold front through - but not before we see highs in the low 80s for a second day in a row. Rain chances with this front are limited with most of the rain down towards San Antonio and the coastline.

High temperatures drop about 10 degrees for Sunday - but it’ll still be a gorgeous day with sunshine and low 70s. There will a steady breeze from the north which also helps to remove some of that pesky humidity! Low 80 highs return mid-next week. We’ll also potentially see more rain for the middle of next week but rain chances remain limited.

