Advertise
Be Remarkable
Classroom Champions
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Dry & warm days take over; possible storms late Friday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Umbrellas away - we have a string of gorgeous days ahead! Mornings are cool and quiet with temperatures in the low to mid 50s, afternoons feature sunshine and mid 70s. We do see a warm up over the next few days with the heat and humidity building - we are back up into the 80s for Friday and Saturday. It’s not until late Friday that we could see a storm or two in the afternoon and Saturday also gives us a little hope for some rain with a late-day cold front.

The weather stays quiet for most of the week, but Friday a dry-line approaches from the west and could act as a spark for some severe storms late in the day. If a storm forms, it’ll could contain hail, strong winds, and rotation. The most likely location for storms to form Friday is in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma, but that’s close enough to home to monitor for the potential for one or two storms here. Saturday brings a cold front through - but not before we see highs in the low 80s for a second day in a row. Rain chances with this front are limited with most of the rain down towards San Antonio and the coastline.

High temperatures drop about 10 degrees for Sunday - but it’ll still be a gorgeous day with sunshine and low 70s. There will a steady breeze from the north which also helps to remove some of that pesky humidity! Low 80 highs return mid-next week. We’ll also potentially see more rain for the middle of next week but rain chances remain limited.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 children killed in fatal accident.
Two boys killed in crash involving 17-year-old driver near Killeen
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media
police sirens generic photo
U-turn attempt leaves two dead in Waco crash
An investigation is underway to find out how a 7-foot alligator was found along the Sacramento...
7-foot alligator found along river leads to investigation in Northern California
Family says Jeremy Stith was last seen May 8 in Morgan.
Authorities confirm remains found are those of missing Central Texas man

Latest News

Kirbee Webb, a Junior at Salado High School, made a documentary looking at the challenges one...
Degrees of Science: Salado Tornado Documentary
fastcast sun rays american flag
Rain chances stay limited, but at least we’ll finally see sunshine return
FastCast
Pretty quiet weather this week; some storms possible with front Saturday
FastCast
A mostly dry week of weather is on the way