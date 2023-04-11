Advertise
Former coach watches A&M Golfer, Madisonville native make Masters history

Sam Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for...
Sam Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for golf, according to his former coach, Jerry Hopkins.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M golfer, Sam Bennett, put his name in the history books this weekend becoming the first amateur to finish in the top 20 at the Master’s Tournament since 2005.

But his roots in the Brazos Valley are deeper than Aggieland. Bennett grew up in Madisonville as a multi-sport athlete, but always had a passion for golf, according to his former coach, Jerry Hopkins.

“Coaching him in High School was a dream and he was special, but I tried not to let him know that too often,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins spent years on the golf course with Sam, even before making it to High School.

“He was eight or nine, I coached all three brothers and what a fortunate thing that was, but I’d have to pull him off the greens and it’s always ‘Sammy get back over here’ and then one time we lost him,” Hopkins joked. “Sam was in a putting contest with the girls’ team. That’s where we finally found him.”

Hopkins says watching the nation fall in love with Sam has been incredible to watch, and Sam keeping his father’s memory alive by sharing it with the nation has been even sweeter.

“I think people that know the story know that it happened really fast and he’s had a lot on his plate. You just respect the heck out of all of this because these last 18 months has been unreal,” he said.

