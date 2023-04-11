Harker Heights voters to decide fate of Proposition A during May election

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The future of decriminalizing low-levels of marijuana remains in limbo in Harker Heights, even after voters approved “Proposition A,” a measure to do just that. But voters now have the option to potentially reinstate it at the May 6 election.

Meanwhile just next door in Bell County, the City of Killeen has since adopted it.

From Nov. 9 2022 to Feb. 28 2023, out of 188 suspects contacted for marijuana possession 146 of them were released and not arrested in Killeen. In other words, 77-percent were let go.

Those who were arrested usually had other charges, possessed more than four ounces of marijuana or faced a marijuana charge pre-dating the implementation of Proposition A.

Last month, the Killeen City Council asked interim police chief Charles Kimble if this is working for his police department.

”We want to make this city safe by removing some of the worst violators off the streets of Killeen,” he said. “We think we are doing that even within the confines of this ordinance.”

”Proposition A” in both Harker Heights and Killeen deals with decriminalizing up to four ounces of marijuana possession.

The Killeen City Council voted to adopt it, but the Harker Heights City Council voted to reject the ordinance. So, Julie Oliver with Ground Game Texas filed a petition to get it back on the ballot.

Now when Harker Heights voters head to the polls in May they will be asked if the ordinance repealing Proposition A should be approved.

“Unfortunately it’s a little confusing the wording on it, but folks would have to vote no if they want to reinstate marijuana decrim,” Oliver said.

Oliver worked with community members to first get Proposition A on the ballot in November and later collect enough signatures for the petition to repeal the city council’s repeal. Now her focus is on working to make sure that it passes again.

”We are connecting with voters in Harker Heights, we’re knocking on doors, texting folks and making phone calls,” Oliver said.

Oliver explained that even if Prop A passes in the May election there’s still a chance the city and council could overturn it again.

”Anything is possible,” she said. “I mean it’s well within their rights as a city council and per the city charter.”

In a statement Harker Heights assistant city manager Jerry Bark said: “The Council voted ‘no’ to repeal the repeal at the Council meeting on 1/10/23. It is the City’s position that Prop A is inconsistent with State Law, a position that the City has held publicly even before the November election. It is important to note that the City has no authority to stop an initiative petition from going to election even if the result is a null ordinance. Prop A and the Referendum Petition both seek a local action for something that is solely within the authority of the State. The City fully recognizes that 64% of voters in the November election desired to pass Prop A. However, the City does not have the authority to pass regulations inconsistent with State law. Prop A remains repealed and the City continues to follow all State laws.”

On April 22 Oliver and Ground Game Texas plan to host an event at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights to remind folks of what’s at stake in the May election.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.