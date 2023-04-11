Advertise
Little River Academy man killed in rollover was not wearing seatbelt, DPS says

By KWTX Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified Fabian Andres Rodriguez, 22, of Little River Academy, Texas, as the man killed when he was thrown out of a pickup during a rollover.

The wreck happened at about 3:45 a.m. on Monday, March 10, on FM486 about two miles southeast of Buckholts.

DPS said Rodriguez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet pickup north when he approached a curve. “Rodriguez failed to drive in single lane, left the roadway, continued straight, and entered the bar ditch,” the state agency said.

The truck then rolled over onto its left side and Rodriguez was thrown out of the vehicle, DPS said.

An investigation revealed that Rodriguez was not restrained by a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Gary Northcott.

“Texas DPS reminds drivers and occupants of a vehicle to always wear your safety belt. No matter how far the drive, Texas state law requires everyone within a vehicle to be properly restrained. Wearing your safety belt greatly reduces the risk of injury or death when involved in a traffic crash,” DPS said.

