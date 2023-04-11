Officials: 1 critically injured, unknown amount of cattle killed in South Fork Dairy explosion in Dimmitt

DIMMITT, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said one person is in critical condition after an explosion last night at South Fork Dairy in Dimmitt.

Castro County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said about 7:21 p.m. on Monday, they received eight calls about an explosion and fire at the Southfork Dairy Farm. More calls said that some of the employees were trapped inside the dairy milking building.

When CCSO arrived at the dairy farm, they determined only one person was in the dairy building.

Dimmitt and Hart fire departments located and brought the person out of the building.

Officials said the person was treated and was flown to UMC Hospital in Lubbock for further treatment. The person was listed as critical.

All of the other dairy employees were accounted for, officials said.

The fire spread into the dairy cow holding pens, and an unknown amount of dairy cattle were killed by the fire and smoke.

Dimmitt, Hart, and Nazareth fire crews worked to clear the building and extinguish fires. Tulia, Springlake-Earth, Muleshoe, Lamb County, Swisher County, and Bailey County first responders also assisted.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the Texas State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating.

NewsChannel 10 has crews at the scene right now and is working to get more information.

We will continue to bring you more information when it becomes available.

