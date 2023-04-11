‘Operation Gratitude’ now collecting items for military personnel

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, KWTX and Navy Federal Credit Union are partnering to collect items for Operation Gratitude throughout the month of May. Help us show our nation’s heroes how much we appreciate them. We are specifically collecting items that are currently in high demand.

Please donate these items:

New crazy crew length socks

New Interactive toys, like hacky sacks and yo-yos.

New puzzle books for adults, like sudoku or crossword puzzles.

Donation Locations:

Navy Federal Credit Union Branch Locations:

3210 E. Central Texas Expy Ste 404 in Killeen

210 E. Central Texas Expy #690 in Harker Heights

500 W. Central Texas Expy in Killeen

3010 US Hwy 190 Ste 148A in Copperas Cove

KWTX Studios – 6700 American Plaza in Waco

All NFCU Locations hours are as follows:

Open 9a-5:30p Monday thru Friday

Open 9a-2p Saturday

Closed Sunday

KWTX Studios are open Monday thru Friday from 8a-5p

We are not able to accept online or monetary donations for this drive.

If you have any questions, please call us at 254.741.5824.

