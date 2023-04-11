Advertise
Police identify Central Texas murder suspect arrested after chase in Kansas

Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.
Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.(Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department on Monday identified a Texas murder suspect arrested Saturday after a chase in west Wichita. Twenty-seven-year-old Derek Joseph Daigneault is in the Sedgwick County Jail on several charges.

WPD said the Robinson, Texas Police Department reached out to alert that it was looking for a murder suspect believed to be in Wichita. Robinson is a small town near Waco.

At about 7 p.m. Saturday, WPD officers began a pursuit in west Wichita after officers detected Daigneault’s vehicle through the WPD FLOCK system. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over and a chase ensued.

Police said Daigneault wrecked, hitting multiple cars at the intersection of 13th and Tyler. The department said no one was injured.

Sedgwick County Jail records show charges against Daigneault include probation violation, aggravated battery, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer by engaging in reckless driving, possessing stolen property, and interfering with a law enforcement officer. Daigneault is also held in jail for another agency (connected with a separate case).

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved.

