Proseuctors: Serial domestic abuser gets 20 years in prison for dating violence

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Brazos County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison recently for reportedly trying to strangle his girlfriend.

Terrence Moore was convicted of assault family violence strangulation with a prior conviction in January.

The incident happened in May 2017.

Bryan police were called to a home on Suncrest Street when a neighbor heard a woman screaming “Don’t hit me” and children screaming “Don’t hurt my mommy.”

The victim told officers she was doing laundry in the backyard when Moore came and attacked her. When she fell to the ground, he reportedly began strangling her. The victim tells police she lost consciousness multiple times.

During Moore’s punishment hearing, five different officers testified about his previous criminal history.

Moore had previous convictions in both Brazos and Lee County for theft, criminal trespass, assault family violence, and multiple incidents of evading arrest.

He was also sentenced to prison in 2003 for engaging in organized criminal activity after violating the conditions of his probation.

“This defendant has spent his adult life harming and terrorizing others while refusing to comply with any rules to rehabilitate himself or protect others,” Assistant District Attorney Brian Price said. “He is a serial domestic abuser that won’t be able to harm someone else for quite some time.”

