Rain chances stay limited, but at least we’ll finally see sunshine return

By Sean Bellafiore
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
We still desperately need rain across Central Texas. Season-to-date, this Spring is the rainiest Spring we’ve seen since 2020, but we’re still so far behind from last year and our rain prospects in the near-future aren’t that high. Sunshine is finally back in the forecast for the first time in about a week so at least there’s some silver lining on the clouds that aren’t producing any rain. Temperatures this morning will start out close to 50° but we’ll see a few upper 40s too. With generally mostly sunny skies and occasional clouds here and there, late-day highs will warm into the mid-70s which is about average for this time of year. Sunshine stays plentiful both on Wednesday and Thursday with morning lows staying in the low-50s and afternoon highs staying near-average in the mid-to-upper 70s.

We’ll start to see some weather changes on Friday as a dry line approaches from the west. The dry line, which is a spark for severe weather in Texas, will be close enough to our area that it could spark a strong thunderstorm late in the day. The cap, a layer of warm air aloft that frequently prevents thunderstorm development, will be strong so our storm chances are only near 20%. If a storm forms, which is most likely along and north of Highway 84, it’ll likely contain large hail and strong wind gusts with maybe a stray tornado too. The most likely location for storms to form Friday is in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma. The dry line will be overtaken by a cold front Saturday morning. Saturday’s front will push through our area just a little too early in the day, likely around lunch time, and that’ll limit our thunderstorm chances. Rain chances Saturday are near 30% and high temperatures both on Friday and Saturday should warm into the low 80s. Saturday’s front drops our temperatures into the mid-70s Sunday with gradually rebounding temperatures into the low 80s mid-week next week. We’ll also potentially see more rain for the middle of next week but rain chances remain limited.

