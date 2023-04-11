Surveillance footage, hand print helped detectives identify alleged gunman in deadly Waco shooting

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Police on Monday, April 10, announced the arrest of 29-year-old Charles Earl Ervin in the murder of Zachary Hughes, 24.

Ervin has been charged with murder, two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and bodily injury. He is being held on a $705,000 bond at the McLennan County Jail.

The U.S. Marshal’s Lone Star Fugitive Task Force managed to arrest the suspect a week after the shooting that happened at about 1 p.m. in the area of the 1800 block of Richter on April 4.

An affidavit obtained by KWTX reveals investigators used surveillance video from a nearby property. The footage allegedly shows Hughes pulling in front of 1824 Richter Street in a blue Buick sedan. The female victim is also seen getting out of the passenger side of the Buick, entering a store, and later reentering the Buick.

Suddenly, the suspect is seen running northbound from the area of Daughtry and approaching a Toyota pickup near the Buick.

“The suspect has a gun in his right hand which is pointed toward the Buick. The man has a short build and he places his left hand on the side of the Toyota truck to boost himself up as he jumps to shoot over the bed of the truck,” the affidavit states.

The suspect, later identified as Ervin, was not wearing any gloves when he touched touched the Toyota while firing a semiautomatic handgun several times at the passenger side of the Buick from the bed of the pickup truck, the affidavit states.

Ervin allegedly fled the area while continuing to fire the weapon in the direction of the Buick, the document further states.

“The suspect is described as a black male with a lean build, and he is wearing a t-shirt. No obvious tattoos are visible on the suspect’s left forearm, but there are tattoos visible on the suspect’s right forearm,” said the affidavit.

The document reveals Hughes and his female passenger were wounded by the gunfire. Hughes was later pronounced dead at Baylor Scott & White.

According to investigators, Hughes and Ervin had “ongoing issues” and it is believed “Ervin was looking for Hughes to attack him.”

The large palm print discovered on the truck where Ervin placed his left hand was compared to an exemplar of Ervin’s palm and found to be a match, police said.

A mugshot of Ervin was retained in the McLennan County Hail showing in 2020 he had no tattoos on his left arm but had “distinctive tattoos on his right forearm.” The mugshot was found to be consistent with how he was seen on surveillance.

