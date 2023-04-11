Temple shooting results in one injured, property damaged

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for the suspect in a shooting that has left one person injured and a property damaged Tuesday morning.

Temple police responded at 3:13 a.m. Apr. 11 to the 1200 block of South 26th St. in response to shots fired call

Upon arrival, officers found damage to a residence and vehicle from being shot but did not locate a victim at that scene.

Officers were then dispatched at 3:22 a.m. to the 1700 block of E. Adams, where a victim was identified with a gunshot wound.

According to police, he sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is being treated at BS&W.

No suspect has been identified at this time.

Authorities is investigating to identify if both incidents may be related.

This case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.